Albert Hunter ReddingOpelika - Albert Hunter Redding, 79, of Notasulga, Alabama died August 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, of COVID-19 complications.A graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Notasulga Memory Gardens in Notasulga, AL. Socially distanced Visitation will be held at the graveside at 10am with the service to follow at 11am.Al (Hunter) was born November 30, 1940 in Georgetown, GA. He was the son of Albert H. Redding and Carrie M. Redding.Al grew up in Georgetown, GA, and left home to go and serve our country in the Navy. This took him all over the world and in his travels, he met the love of his life, Betty, in Jacksonville, FL. They married and moved to Notasulga and raised their family.Al worked for Alabama Power Company and then he founded Tuskala Refrigeration.Al was very compassionate and civic minded. He was very active in his community. He loved people and would do anything to help.Al was an avid outdoorsman! He LOVED to hunt and fish! He worked with the Alabama BASS association for many years and served as its president, over the course of time.He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Johnny G. Redding, Sr., and David L. Redding.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty M. Redding of Notasulga, Alabama, sons Albert Dickey Redding (Ann) of Salem, AL, Robert D. Redding (Lee) of Tallassee, AL, and four-legged son, Krimson; his brother, Jerry D. Redding (Silvia) of Castleton, NY; several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leave It To Us, Shoppers Inc. and please specify "In Memory of Al Redding".