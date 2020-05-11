|
|
Alcavis Walters
Walters, Mr. Alcavis gained his wings on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Montgomery Health and Rehab Center in Montgomery, Alabama. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Brownie Walters, brothers; Earl (Wilma) Walters, Van Walters and Wiley Walters and sister, Maxine Eloise Irvin. He is survived by two brothers; Carroll Walters- Pasadena, CA, Rev. Norris (Bernice) Walters- College Park, Georgia and one sister; Clemestine (Thomas) Boyd- Ramer, AL , sister-in-law, Rachel Walters-Montgomery, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A Public Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Phillip-Riley Funeral Home 2284 W. Fairview Ave., Montgomery, AL 36108. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jericho AME Zion Church Cemetery, 5251 Hobbie Road, Rev. George Garrison,officiating. Many thanks to Montgomery Health and Rehab Center, church families of the Jericho and the Little Zion AME Zion Churches and the many friends and family for the services provided, calls, and visits to our beloved brother and uncle during his illness. May God bless you richly!
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 11 to May 12, 2020