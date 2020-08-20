Alcyone Sturdivant Gunn
Montgomery - Mrs. Alcyone Sturdivant Gunn "The Six Figure Chick", a resident of Montgomery, AL transitioned on August 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Journey Church of The River Region, with Pastor Geno Tolver of Abundant Life Church Ministries, officiating. The burial will follow in the Brassell Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M-11:00 A.M from Journey Church of The River Region. The Funeral Service will be private (Family Only) due to Coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in the name of Alcyone Sturdivant Gunn.