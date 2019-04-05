Services
Alexine Becker
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Alexine Becker Obituary
Alexine Becker

Montgomery - Alexine Snell Becker age 95 passed away on April 02, 2019 in Athens, AL. Mrs. Becker was a long-time resident of Montgomery and an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was also a very active member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Charles William Becker; She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Trudy Snell; siblings, Charles Clifford Snell, Rose Snell St. John, Virginia Snell Andrews, and Ann Snell Schwegel. She is survived by her three children, Alvin Becker (Linda) of Las Vegas, NV, Donna Byron (Edward) of Lilburn, GA and Margaret Quimby (Larry) of Athens, AL. She is also survived by her siblings, Walter Calop Snell of Montgomery, AL., Connie Snell Sigmier of Canton, GA and Peggy Snell Chesser of Montgomery, AL. She was a proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we would request donations to Holy Spirit Church or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019
