Alfred L. BettsMontgomery - Mr. Alfred L. Betts a resident of Montgomery, AL transitioned on July 18, 2020, Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. from the Seek and Follow AME Zion Church Cemetery, with Elder Booker T. Toney, officiating. The Graveside Services will be Live Streamed on the Peace Mortuary's Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Dunbar- Ramer School, care of the Alumni Association for Alfred Betts. A public visitation in compliance with the State of Alabama mandate due to COVID 19 will be held from 3pm-8pm at Peace Mortuary 3048 Dorchester Dr. Montgomery, AL 36116.