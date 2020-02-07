|
Alfred Leonard Evans
Montgomery - Rev. Alfred "Len" Evans, 50, a native Texan and resident of Montgomery, Alabama, went peacefully into the arms of his Saviour and Lord in the early hours of Monday, January 27, 2020. Services were held at Dalraida UMC on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Len leaves behind his father, Al Evans, Jr.; his daughters, Sarabeth Evans, Hannah Taylor Walker (Andy) and many extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to Dalraida UMC Youth Missions.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020