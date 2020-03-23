|
Algernon "Collins" Gordon
Hope Hull - Algernon "Collins" Gordon, age 92, a resident of Hope Hull, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after an extended illness. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Gordon Hester (Lee); granddaughters, Laura Hester Chambliss (Matthew) and Catherine Hester Ellis (Clint); great-grandchildren Ellison Lee "Ellie" Campbell, Sara Collins Chambliss, Cole Chambliss, and Asher Ellis; and brother-in-law Marshall Green (Betty). Collins is also survived by numerous other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kate Olive Green Gordon; parents Zachariah Pope Gordon Sr. and Marie' Rebecca Bondurant Gordon; his brothers Zach Gordon Jr. (Carolyn), Billy Gordon (Madine), and Alvin Gordon (Mae Carrol); and his sisters-in-law Lettie Craig Green Cornwell (Virgil) and May Marshall Green Ellis (Ned). Collins attended Catoma School and graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, where he was a member of ROTC. He graduated from college at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, known today as Auburn University, with a degree in Agriculture Education and was a member of Sigma Pi Epsilon Fraternity and Army ROTC. Commissioned as an Army Lieutenant, Collins served in the Korean War as a Forward Observer in an Army Artillery Unit. He was wounded on the battlefield in North Korea, where a South Korean saved his life by carrying him over the mountain to a M.A.S.H. Field Unit. His seven-week journey home by train and air took him to hospitals in South Korea, Tokyo, Okinawa, Honolulu, California, and finally the Fort Gordon Army Hospital in Georgia, where he was hospitalized for one year. Collins is a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Korean War Medal. During his lifetime, Collins was a dairy farmer, beef cattle farmer, and was a USPS Rural Mail Carrier in Hope Hull for 33 years. Collins was a member of Hope Hull United Methodist Church for 82 years, where he actively served on most church boards and committees, while serving as chairman of many. He was also an Alverson Class Sunday School Teacher, Lay Leader, Men's Breakfast Cook, and served anywhere else he was needed. Collins was the unofficial Hope Hull Campstew Chef for the church, as well as Hooper Academy, where he started the Campstew Fundraiser with his original recipe. He enjoyed doing for others, spending time with his family and friends, supporting local charities, and traveling with his wife. Due to the corona virus concerns, there will be no visitation. There will be a graveside service for immediate family only. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family extends a special thank you to all the staff and caregivers from Williams Loving Care, Right At Home, and Hospice of Montgomery. Sincere gratitude is also extended to friends, extended family members, and Hope Hull United Methodist Church for their thoughtfulness and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hope Hull United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 325, Hope Hull, AL 36043.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020