Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Alice Bateman Treadwell


1931 - 2019
Alice Bateman Treadwell Obituary
Alice Bateman Treadwell

Montgomery - Mrs. Alice Bateman passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 87. Mrs. Treadwell was the daughter of the late Mr. Clyde Bateman Sr. and Mrs. Susie Bateman. Mrs. Treadwell was born in Bristol, Florida in November of 1931. She moved to Kissimmee, FL with her family in 1945. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1949 and from Florida State University in 1953, where she received a BA in Education. After her wedding to Joseph Treadwell in 1953 they moved to Montgomery, AL. They have called Montgomery home ever since. Mrs. Treadwell taught elementary education at Mac Millan and Catoma elementary schools. She loved children and cherished her years teaching.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Treadwell; parents, Clyde and Susie Bateman; brothers, Decatur, Clyde (Buck), Wallace, Kent, Ballard (Butch), Davis, and Murray Bateman; and sister, Verna Bateman Capps.

Mrs. Treadwell is survived by her husband, Joseph Treadwell; and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, AL, with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00pm, led by Minister Mike Stevens. Pallbearers to include: Walt Young, Rick Young, Brian Bateman, Rusty Bateman, Brayden Bateman, and Blaine Bateman; Honorary Pallbearers: Blake Bateman and Darryl Young. A reception for friends and family will be held after the service at Somerset Clubhouse, 400 Somerset Drive, Montgomery, AL.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 8, 2019
