Alice Faye Wills
Montgomery - Alice Corker Wills of Montgomery, Alabama passed away at home on April 5, 2020 with her loving husband of 60 years, William (Bill) H. Wills Sr., by her side. Alice was the daughter of the late Hazel Marie Corker and Harold Henry Corker of Oak Hill, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Jamie Marchelle Wills; her brother, Harold Thomas Corker; and two sisters, Patsy Law and Dara Lynn Corker. Along with her husband, Bill, she is survived by her two sons, William Howard Wills Jr. (Sharon) and Jason Scott Wills (Michele). She is also survived by one sister, Margaret Auxier; and one brother, Jack Corker; 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Alice earned a degree in cosmetology and worked as a beautician for years. She also worked at the Lamp Lighter as manager of the wait staff in Montgomery. Alice was a doting wife and loved being a homemaker for many years. A lady of habit and great love for her husband, Alice and William Sr. built a routine together which included enjoying a nightly cup of ice cream. She loved her sons and grandchildren and spent her efforts making sure her family was always cared for. Anyone who met Alice fell in love with her, and her bubbly and chatty personality left no strangers wherever she went. Alice will be greatly missed by many. A private graveside will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020