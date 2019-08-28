|
Alice Mae Wilson
- - Mrs. Alice Mae Wilson a much adored wife, mother and grandmother transitioned on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in Remount Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie George and Fannie Porterfield, brothers, Robert and Willie George (Buddy) Porterfield, sister, Elizabeth Alexander and a son, Marvin J. Wilson. She leave to mourn, her husband of 77 years, Woodrow Wilson Sr., her children, Woodrow Jr (Jewel) Madison, MS; Ellis (Marian deceased), Lithonia, GA; Willie James (Georgia) Stone Mountain, GA; Mary Alice Young, Lithonia, GA; Lorene Dunn, Syracuse, NY; Albert Lee (Evelyn) Montgomery, AL; Theotis (Phyllis) Charlotte, NC; Sylvester, Ellenwood, GA; Rosia Marie (Wesley) Taylor, Stone Mountain, GA; a beloved sister-in-law. Lillie Porterfield; a devoted niece, Mary B. (Jeffrey) Reese, 22 grands and 38 great grands and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family hour will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019