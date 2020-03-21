|
Alice Walker Keene
Montgomery - Alice "Sug" Walker Keene, lost her long battle with cancer (Retroperitoneal Liposarcoma) on March 20, 2020. She began the fight in July of 2005 when a tumor was found wrapped around her kidney. The tumor and her left kidney were removed at UAB. Follow up checks for 4 years caused her doctors to think she was cured, but the cancer recurred, leading to a second surgery in July 2016. A large tumor was removed and she suffered a significant blood loss. Unfortunately the tumors recurred and metastasized shortly after this surgery. She spent the last 3+ years of life receiving radiation, chemotherapy, and gene targeted therapy in an attempt to slow the growth of the tumors. The tumors continued to grow and eventually shut down her internal organs to cause her death. Sug was the youngest child of George P. Walker, III and Mildred Hearn Walker. She was born on January 19, 1948 and lived in Attalla, Alabama until attending the University of Alabama in 1966. She was a cheerleader for the Etowah County Blue Devils and a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority at the University of Alabama. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1970, she married Thomas H. Keene on June 7, 1970. She worked 2 jobs to put him through grad school and Law school, then faithfully came to Montgomery 1974, his hometown, to support him in his legal career. They had two children, Jason (Emily) and Alison. In addition to being the most supportive wife a man could imagine, she was a fierce and devoted mother. Her organizational skills were well known and recognized as she served as Co-Chairman of the first Jr. League Holiday Market and Chairman of Group Homes, Inc. In her later years, she worked tirelessly for the Children's Harbor Auction. She loved Lake Martin, flowers, art, antiques, glass paperweights, peace and quiet. She detested arguments and enjoyed giving far more than receiving. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved older sister, Jane Crow (Warren). She is survived by her husband, Tommy; son, Jason and daughter in law Emily; daughter, Alison; brothers, George (Annette) and Charlie (Bonnie); brother's in law, Jay Keene (Karen), Johnny Keene; and numerous nieces and great nieces, nephews and great nephews and a host of cousins, all born on Sand Mountain. May the Lord receive a person of physical and inner beauty who will gladly work to insure that His Kingdom is well stocked and organized. Donations may be made to Children's Harbor at Lake Martin. A private family service will be held after her wish for cremation is completed. Because of the current world wide pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
