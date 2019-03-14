|
Alma Jean Guy
Montgomery - Alma Jean Guy, born on July 25, 1938, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, but a longtime resident of Montgomery, passed away on March 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on March 15th at 1:00pm with the memorial service at 2:00pm at Capitol Heights Baptist Church. A private burial will follow. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Guy. She is survived by her four children Ginger (Jeff) Smith, Brian (Susan) Guy, Kevin Guy, and Libby (J.J.) Tyus, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her sweet disposition and homemade pound cakes will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 2514 Madison Avenue, Montgomery AL 36107. Please visit www.southernmemorialfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019