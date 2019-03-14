Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Jean Guy


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alma Jean Guy Obituary
Alma Jean Guy

Montgomery - Alma Jean Guy, born on July 25, 1938, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, but a longtime resident of Montgomery, passed away on March 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on March 15th at 1:00pm with the memorial service at 2:00pm at Capitol Heights Baptist Church. A private burial will follow. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Guy. She is survived by her four children Ginger (Jeff) Smith, Brian (Susan) Guy, Kevin Guy, and Libby (J.J.) Tyus, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her sweet disposition and homemade pound cakes will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Capitol Heights Baptist Church, 2514 Madison Avenue, Montgomery AL 36107. Please visit www.southernmemorialfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now