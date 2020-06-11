Alquesha Farris
Montgomery - Farris, Ms. Alquesha, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Monte Maddox, officiating. Burial will follow in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Ms. Farris will lie in repose on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.