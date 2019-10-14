|
|
Alvin Ray Williams, Jr.
Montgomery - Alvin Ray Williams, Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2109. Al was preceded in death by his infant son, Alvin Scott Williams and father, Alvin Ray Williams, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Susan Reid Williams; 2 sons, Reid Williams (Laura) and Pete Williams (Jamie); 5 grandchildren, Cooper Williams, Martha Williams, Eleanor Williams, Barrett Williams and Baker Williams; one sister, Candy Washburn (Tommy) and mother, Carolyn Williams. Al was a retired engineer with CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel with Dr. Larry Bryars officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm prior to the service. Graveside service immediately following in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or Hospice of Montgomery,1111 Holloway Park, Montgomery, AL 36117. The family wishes to thank Brandi, Nedra, and Beverly of Hospice of Montgomery for the loving care they provided to Al and the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019