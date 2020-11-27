Alvis "Gene" HortonMontgomery - Alvis Eugene "Gene" Horton passed away on November 25, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Born in Shelby, Al, Gene served for many years in the food service industry, primarily in the US Air Force, where he served in Germany and Viet Nam, as well as various stations in the United States, including North Carolina ( where he met Martha, the love of his life) Arizona, California, Utah, Kansas, and Georgia. Upon retirement from the military, he settled in Montgomery and worked at the former Ezell's Catfish Cabin, Francis Cafeteria, and Delmonico's. Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha, as well as their sons: Ricky D (Mary) Horton of Wetumpka; Michael E. Horton of Newnan, GA: and Philip D. Horton of Montgomery and Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his son Bobby W. Horton, who is survived by his wife, Antoinette Horton of Grand Rapids, MI, as well as 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great great -grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jesse Horton (Sherrell), and half brothers, Tommy McCombs and Terry McCombs (Paula). He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Horton, and his sister Judy Hope, who is survived by her husband, Von of Shelby, AL. Funeral services will be handled by White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home in Montgomery,AL. Due to Covid restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Bridge Street, Wetumpka,AL 36092