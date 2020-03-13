|
Alvontae K Wright
Montgomery - Alvontae, passed away Monday March 9,2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. at True Divine Baptist Church 4525 Virginia Loop Road, Montgomery Al, 36116, Bishop Jacqueline McClemore officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Gillard Cemetery in Lowndes County, Alabama. Ross and Clayton Funeral Home will be directing. The Body of Mr. Wright will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020