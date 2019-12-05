Services
Amelia Hollis Moore Obituary
Montgomery - Amelia Hollis Moore of Montgomery, formerly of Dothan, peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 4, 2019. Amelia was born in Dothan and graduated from Dothan High School. She received her undergraduate studies from Breneau University in Gainesville, Georgia, and earned a master's degree from Troy University in Dothan. Through the course of her studies she had the privilege of studying abroad in Heidelberg, Germany and at the University of Hawaii.

Amelia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as MeMe to her grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and was full of generosity and love to everyone she knew. Among Amelia's most enjoyable past-times were spending time with friends and family at the beach, salt water fishing, tennis, reading, traveling and caring for her dogs. Her most treasured church family resided at Evergreen Presbyterian in Dothan.

Amelia is survived by her son, Randolph Benjamin Moore, IV (Kelli) and grandchildren Caroline Elizabeth Moore and Randolph Benjamin Moore, V; brother, Robert Hayne Hollis, III (Cindy); sister Olga Hollis Hoskin (John); sister, Susan Hollis Reese and her late husband Michael Reese; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and touched deeply. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hayne Hollis, Jr., and Carolyn Spann Hollis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 am at Evergreen Presbyterian Church with Reverend Doctor Joseph Johnson and Mrs. Karen Dee Koza officiating, preceded by a visitation between 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to The Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110, or Evergreen Presbyterian Church, 1103 North Pontiac Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
