|
|
Anderson Jones, Jr.
Montgomery - JONES, Anderson, Jr., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away August 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Southlawn Baptist Church, 5340 Mobile Hwy, 36108, with Pastor Dr. D'Linell Finley officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The Omega Chapter Ceremony of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the chapel of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, 1120 Bragg Street, 36108. The body of Mr. Jones will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019