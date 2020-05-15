|
Andrew Glasscock
Andrew Glasscock passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 41 years old. He enjoyed construction & landscaping, star gazing, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his parents Charles and Sallye Glasscock; his sister Mary Kathryn McDonnell, his brother-in-law T.J. McDonnell, his nieces Natalie, Mallory, & Emily McDonnell; his brother William Glasscock and nephew Liam Glasscock. A private ceremony will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please call a friend to check on them or make a donation to the Jed Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 16, 2020