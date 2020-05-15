Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Glasscock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Glasscock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Glasscock Obituary
Andrew Glasscock

Andrew Glasscock passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 41 years old. He enjoyed construction & landscaping, star gazing, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his parents Charles and Sallye Glasscock; his sister Mary Kathryn McDonnell, his brother-in-law T.J. McDonnell, his nieces Natalie, Mallory, & Emily McDonnell; his brother William Glasscock and nephew Liam Glasscock. A private ceremony will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please call a friend to check on them or make a donation to the Jed Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -