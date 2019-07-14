Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Prattville - TATUM, Andrew Paul, 78, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Mr. Tatum was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Tatum. He is survived by his three sons, Phillip Tatum (Linda), David Tatum (Garen), Tommy Tatum; one sister, Rebecca Wilson (Randall); two brothers, Jerry Tatum (Sheila), Larry Tatum (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Angel Albright, and Tyler, Michael, and Kyle Tatum; and extended family members and friends.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 14, 2019
