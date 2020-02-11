|
|
Angel Howell Scholder
Angel Howell Scholder, 78, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Angel is preceded in death by her son, Jody Broom.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Brad Scholder; children, Sonya Reep, Robert Broom & daughter-in-law Bridgit; grandchildren, Madison Reep, Josh Everett, Robbie Broom & Sarah Broom; brothers, George Howell (Melanie); John Arthur Howell (Barbara); Marshall Howell (Becky); sister-in-law, Pam Ellen (Paul); Colleen Musselman (John); brother-in-law Michael Scholder (Maryse); mother-in-law Merle Scholder; numerous nieces & nephews & granddog-Luca.
Angel was retired from the State of Alabama. She was an avid animal lover, loved homemaking and making crafts for her loved ones and friends.
Join family and friends for a Celebration of Angel's Life on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 2:30pm at the home of her daughter, Sonya Reep, 7401 Jenkins Lane, Montgomery, Alabama. Your uplifting remarks, stories, and memories of Angel are encouraged.
God created us with an innate yearning for our Heavenly Home, and that longing will not be filled with anything on Earth. It will be satisfied in Heaven and our desire for Home will be complete in Jesus.
Our Angel is now dancing with the angels in Heaven.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020