Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 356-7162
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:15 PM
Woodley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Angela Eley Smith

Angela Eley Smith

Mrs. Angela Eley Smith, 47, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed on May 12, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. from the Woodley Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Smith, officiating. A public visitation will take place at Peace Mortuary on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 12 p.m -6 p.m. with Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services directing.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 19 to May 20, 2020
