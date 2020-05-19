|
Angela Eley Smith
Mrs. Angela Eley Smith, 47, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed on May 12, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. from the Woodley Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Smith, officiating. A public visitation will take place at Peace Mortuary on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 12 p.m -6 p.m. with Peace Mortuary and Funeral Services directing.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 19 to May 20, 2020