Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Perry Hill Rd. Baptist Church
3909 Vista Circle
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Catrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Kaye Catrett

Add a Memory
Angela Kaye Catrett Obituary
Angela Kaye Catrett

Maytown - Angela Kaye Catrett, Maytown, AL passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019. Kaye was preceded in death by her father, Herbert H. Thomas and aunt Elaine Hilyer. Kaye is survived by her mother, Jeanette J. Thomas; siblings Dale Thomas (Sarah), Penny Darden (Mike); children Chris Minor, Shawn Brasher (Kevin), Jody Bryant & Josh Bryant; nieces Kristen & Brandi; nephews Travis & Devon; grandchildren Reed Brasher, Joey Brasher & Talia Brasher; husband Samuel Catrett, III and a special friend of many years, Renita Strickland.

Kaye was of very strong faith. She loved her Lord, family, friends and church family at Perry Hill Rd. Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. Kaye was a fun loving person, loved doing craft projects, joking, dancing & nature. Kaye faced and battled ovarian cancer for seven years. The cancer won her body, but not her mind or faith.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Perry Hill Rd. Baptist Church, 3909 Vista Circle, Montgomery, AL with Pastor Steve Nulph officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Montgomery Humane Society in Kaye's memory. Brookside Funeral Home, Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Brookside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookside Funeral Home
Download Now