Angela Kaye Catrett
Maytown - Angela Kaye Catrett, Maytown, AL passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019. Kaye was preceded in death by her father, Herbert H. Thomas and aunt Elaine Hilyer. Kaye is survived by her mother, Jeanette J. Thomas; siblings Dale Thomas (Sarah), Penny Darden (Mike); children Chris Minor, Shawn Brasher (Kevin), Jody Bryant & Josh Bryant; nieces Kristen & Brandi; nephews Travis & Devon; grandchildren Reed Brasher, Joey Brasher & Talia Brasher; husband Samuel Catrett, III and a special friend of many years, Renita Strickland.
Kaye was of very strong faith. She loved her Lord, family, friends and church family at Perry Hill Rd. Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. Kaye was a fun loving person, loved doing craft projects, joking, dancing & nature. Kaye faced and battled ovarian cancer for seven years. The cancer won her body, but not her mind or faith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Perry Hill Rd. Baptist Church, 3909 Vista Circle, Montgomery, AL with Pastor Steve Nulph officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Montgomery Humane Society in Kaye's memory. Brookside Funeral Home, Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019