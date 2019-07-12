|
|
Angeline Bedsole
Montgomery - Mrs. Angeline Bedsole of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 91. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and excellent bowler. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel, a Celebration of Life will follow on Sunday at 11:00a.m., led by Dr. Dave Fahner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew William Bedsole.
Angeline Bedsole is survived by her children, Jennifer Bedsole, Alan Bedsole (Phillipa) and Shannon Bedsole-Boyd; grandchildren, Andrew Rhye, Christoper Mallette, Angela Woodard, Amy Lawrence, Joshua Bedsole, Chelsea Boyd, Sierra Boyd-Ingle, and Chase Boyd; and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Angie Burges and Debbie Jones for their support.
Online condolences may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 12, 2019