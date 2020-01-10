|
|
Angie Frances Watters Smoot
Angie Frances Watters Smoot gently passed away on January 2, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living Johnson City. Her daughter, Phoebe and son-in-law Peter Veerling of Gray were at her side.
Fran, as she preferred to be called, celebrated her 100th birthday on May 26, 2019, with 26 family members attending. Fran's husband, Colonel Oliver Reed Smoot USAF (Ret.), predeceased her in 2005. She is also predeceased by her nine siblings. She is survived by her five children: Oliver Reed Smoot, Jr., of San Diego, CA; Phoebe Jane Veerling of Gray, TN; David Rolfe Smoot of Collegeville, PA; Frances Jan Smoot of Arlington, VA; Robert Fuller Smoot of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved poodle, Meesha.
Fran, the seventh of ten children, grew up on a farm in Sprott, AL. She met Reed when she moved to Montgomery, AL, for work. Fran and Reed wed on his graduation from flight school at Randolph Air Base, Texas. Fran moved every six months during WWII as Reed opened flying training bases. After WWII Fran, Oliver Jr. and Phoebe were on the first family ship to Germany to join Reed. As an Air Force family, they served in many places, including: Westover in MA, Maxwell in AL, Scott in IL, Tyndall in FL, Taipei in Taiwan, and The Pentagon in DC. In each place Fran showed a zest for life, compassion for others demonstrated by a willingness to serve, and love for her entire family.
Following Reed's retirement in Montgomery, Fran volunteered as a Gray Lady at Baptist Medical Center South, was a 46 year member of The Captain William Bibb Chapter of the DAR, served as president of her Clay Club, competed in many garden club competitions, enjoyed MahJong and was active in her Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Montgomery.
Nearly four years ago Fran took the initiative to sell her home in Montgomery and move to Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City, TN. She continued to be active playing a mean Scrabble game, Bingo and beating everyone at Corn Hole Toss. She affiliated with Central Baptist Church under their WatchCare program and joined the McNeese Women's Bible Class.
We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the members of Central Baptist Church; the staff at Dominion; Laura Evans of Amedisys Hospice; and to long-time caregiver Tiny Patterson.
Angie Frances Watters Smoot will be buried with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020