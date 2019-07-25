|
|
Angie Price
Luverne - Ms. Angie Price, 67, a resident of Luverne, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services for Ms. Price will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 26, from the Chapel of Turners Funeral Home with Brother Stae Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Sardis Cemetery with Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing. Ms. Price leaves behind a legacy in how to live by the Golden Rule. She always went above and beyond for the people in her life, and she was willing to help anyone she met who needed it. That kind of Christian example will live on in the memories of all those who knew and loved her. Ms. Price was preceded in death by her parents, Shuley and Melodine Owens Price, and five siblings, Ann Thomas, Judy Hodges, Harry Price, Frankie Price, and Gerry Price. She is also survived by five siblings, Margaret Faurot, Shirley Martinez, Daisy (David) Butson, Marsha Scroggins, and Mickey Price, and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved as if they were her own. Active pallbearers will be Adam Butson, Zach Price, Bennett Duncan, Danny Thomas, Randy Beasley, and Eddy Henderson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 - 11 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 25, 2019