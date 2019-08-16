|
|
Anita Jean Taylor
Montgomery - Anita Jean Peak Taylor, age 85, of Montgomery, Al, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Georgetown, Georgia, on May 7, 1934. Jean and James Edmond Taylor, Sr., married on October 14, 1955 until his death in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, James Edmond Taylor, Sr., her parents, Carl and Irene Peak, Sr., her sister Annie Ruth Peak McCall of Sandia, Tx and Willie Peak Greene of Lumpkin, Ga. And a niece, Cindy Roberts of Corpus Christi, Tx.
She had an extreme love for education and had the following degrees: Bachelor of Nursing, University of Alabama; Bachelor of Education, Auburn University, Montgomery; Masters - Biology, Auburn University, Montgomery; Masters - Health Occupations, University of Alabama, Birmingham; and Education Specialist Degree, Troy State University.
Jean began her career in nursing at a hospital in Eufuala, Al. She then moved to Montgomery, AL and continued her career in Nursing at St Jude Hospital. In 1975, she began a career in teaching at Carver High School, where she taught Health Occupations. In 1980, She continued her love of teaching at Trenholm State Technical College where she was an instructor in the LPN program and head of the CNA program. She retired from Trenholm after 20 years of dedicated service. Jean proudly accepted the Florence Nightingale Award for her dedication and love of nursing.
She was a member of the National Education Association, the Alabama Education Association and the Camellia Garden Club. Jean had a passion for art and painting, teaching and traveling.
She was currently a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Montgomery, Al. But her love of church began many years ago at Court Street Baptist Church, Woodley East Baptist Church, and McGehee Road Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many, many years beginning with the 1st and 2nd grade and finished up teaching adult Sunday School until her health would no longer allow her to do so.
Jean is survived by her son, James Edmond Taylor, Jr. (Angie), and her daughter, Jeanine Taylor Faulkner (Kevin). She is also survived by three grandchildren who were the love of her life, James Edmond "Trey" Taylor, III, Taylor Ann Faulkner, and Tyler James Faulkner. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Peak, Jr. (Jane), and nephews; Bill Wood, Ricky Roberts, Jeff Peak, Alan Peak, Jonathan Peak and a niece Katherine Peak Gilchrist.
The family owes so much to her caregivers who spent many days and hours caring for her for several years during her battle with cancer. Thank you so much to Mary Tolbert, Brenda Myles, Melissa "Liz" Butler, and Edna Mayfield. Also, thank you to Amedisys Hospice who cared for her in her final weeks.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Jean's Life will begin at 11:00 AM with burial to immediately follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019