|
|
Anita Jones
Montgomery - Mrs. Anita Jones 61, of Montgomery, AL passed on February 21, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the New Life Church of God In Christ Annex 5, Bishop Terry Ellison, Pastor, Pastor William Summerlin, officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Cemetery.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020