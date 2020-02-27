Services
Anita Jones Obituary
Anita Jones

Montgomery - Mrs. Anita Jones 61, of Montgomery, AL passed on February 21, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the New Life Church of God In Christ Annex 5, Bishop Terry Ellison, Pastor, Pastor William Summerlin, officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Cemetery.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
