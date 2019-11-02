|
Anita Syfrett Warren
Montgomery - Anita Syfrett Warren, 73, of Montgomery, Alabama, joined the church triumphant on October 31, 2019. "Nita" was born in Montgomery on July 5, 1946, to James Ralph Syfrett and Daisy Poitevint Syfrett. She grew up in Montgomery, surrounded by the love of her immediate family. And she enjoyed close association with her extended family consisting of many cherished cousins, aunts and uncles. She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, graduated from Sydney Lanier High School and attended Troy State University in Troy, Alabama, where she majored in English. Nita worked various jobs in Troy and Montgomery including ten years with the State of Alabama before marrying her husband of 43 years, David E. Warren. Then she lived in various Southeast cities, settled in Canton, Georgia, for 30 years and then moved back to Montgomery two years ago.
Nita enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and collecting and perfecting recipes. She had great love and empathy for others and a great love of animals. She battled many medical challenges for much of her life, including epilepsy, chemical and environmental sensitivities, heart disease, and a hemorrhagic stroke in 2015. Nita's perseverance, determination and spirit were evident during months of rehabilitation following her stroke. Through her pursuit of health, Nita became extremely well-versed in holistic healing and organic foods.
Nita is survived by her husband; her cherished pets, Spencer and Gabby; two sisters, Jane (and Bill) Knight of Montgomery and Nancy (and George) Flemming of Tampa, Florida; seven nieces; two nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and one sister, Ann (and Son) Conyers, of Bristol, Florida.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home, Montgomery. A graveside service will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.. The family will receive friends one hour prior. The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, 3100 Lorna Road, Suite 300, Birmingham, Alabama 35216. To offer online condolences visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019