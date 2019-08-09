|
|
Ann Armstrong
Montgomery - Ann Constantine Weaver Armstrong of Montgomery passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on June 19,1921 in Anniston, Alabama. In addition to her parents, William Kiser Weaver and Roberta Cooper Weaver of Talladega, Alabama, she was preceded in death by her husband, S. Louis Armstrong, her grandson, Jason Armstrong, and her brothers, William K. Weaver, Davis C. Weaver, and Robert C. Weaver. She is survived by her son Louis "Chip" Armstrong (Susie), her daughter Ann Judd (Tom), daughter Lynda Newsome (Ed), 8 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Mrs. Armstrong received degrees from Howard College (now Samford University) and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was Education Director of Southside Baptist Church in Birmingham from 1945-47. During this time her husband was an Army chaplain stationed in the Philippines. She taught high school in Talladega and in Louisville, Kentucky. Later she taught at Capitol Heights Jr. High in Montgomery. Her husband was pastor at Morningview Baptist Church in Montgomery from 1949-1977. She and Louis served as missionaries to the Bogota Baptist Chapel in Colombia in 1977. From 1981-1991 she was Director of Learning Resource Center of the Davis Library at Samford University. She taught conversational English to internationals at First Baptist Church in Birmingham and First Baptist Church in Montgomery. Ann Armstrong was a gracious Southern lady who treated everyone with kindness. She lived the teaching of her faith in loving the Lord and her neighbor. Her grandchildren delighted in spending time with her as they were growing up. Memories of fishing, playing games, eating cheese straws, and trips together will be forever in their hearts. Her children will remember her as a great encourager and a model of selfless living. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Angels for the Elderly and Hospice of Montgomery. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Friday, August 9 at Eastern Hills Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors before and after the service in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Eastern Hills Baptist Church Missions will be appreciated.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019