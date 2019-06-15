|
Ann Cushing
Montgomery - After a long illness, Ann Cushing has left the bonds of earth, and passed into the arms of her beloved Savior. Ann Weed Cushing was born to Huston and Mabel Weed on February 19th, 1931, and died on June 12th 2019. She left behind a husband of almost 66 years, Harrell Cushing, and three daughters, Connie Cushing, Charlotte Cearley (son in law Tim and their children, Matt, Joy, and Sarah), daughter Jama Webb and her children Hannah Webb Rice (husband Kyle); Luke (wife Katie), and Josh.
Born in Chipley, Florida, Ann lived in Northwest Florida until she moved to Carson Newman College in 1948. Those CN years brought her much joy and many friends. During those years she continued her friendship with Harrell Cushing, and became engaged. After a year of teaching school in Chattanooga, TN, she and Harrell married on June 23, 1953. They moved to Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. God's plans took them to pastorates in Oklahoma, Florala, AL, Jacksonville, FL, and back to Andalusia and Gadsden, AL. She also moved overseas with her husband to pastorates in Hong Kong and Japan. They traveled to over 60 countries. She taught 4th grade, high school English, Sunday School, and conversational English. She served on the North American Mission Board, Alabama WMU board of directors, as well as president of the Minister's Wives association of Alabama. As a pastor's wife she served many, supported missions, raised her girls, and most of all, loved her husband well.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 16th at First Baptist Church Montgomery, 4:00 p.m. Family will be receiving friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorials in the form of flowers are welcome, or donations may be given to the MK Spiritual Development Endowment at WMU foundation or to the Houston E. and Mabel McNeill Weed Endowed Scholarship at Carson Newman University.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 15, 2019