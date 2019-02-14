|
|
Ann Dowling Kolb Garner
Ozark - Mrs. Ann Dowling Kolb Garner, a lifelong resident of Ozark, Alabama passed away peacefully at home Monday, February 11, 2019. She was 87 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church of Ozark with Reverend Michael Sigler and Reverend Dr. Billy D. Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in Morningview Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark. Condolences may be expressed at Holman FuneralHome.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019