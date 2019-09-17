Services
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
(334) 283-6801
Ann Ogletree Noble


1924 - 2019
Ann Ogletree Noble Obituary
Ann Ogletree Noble

Tallassee - Ann Ogletree Noble died quietly in her sleep at her home in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, September 13, after a brief illness. She was 95 years old and was happily married to Arthur Sanford Noble, III for 52 years until his death in 1998. Surviving family members are Arthur IV, Scott Thompson, John Walker, James Hughlet and Ruth Noble Groom. For a full obituary and service information visit the Jeffcoat Funeral Home Website, jeffcoatfuneralhome.com

Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019
