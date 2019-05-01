|
Ann R. Hamilton Keever
Montgomery - Ann R. Hamilton Keever, born July 12, 1931, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South following a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; two grandsons, Michael and Robert; and her parents, Robert and Eddie Belle.
She is survived by 5 children; daughters, Lynn (Ronnie) Martin and Linda (Mike) Stanley; and sons, Frank Keever, Robert (Theresa) Keever, and Kenneth Keever; four grandchildren, Christine, Jennifer, Shawn, and Kyle; and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Ann was a resident of Montgomery, Alabama most of her life. She loved life and family, including numerous pets over the years, her latest being Mikey. Ann will be loved and missed dearly by family and friends but we know she is rejoicing in heaven with her Lord and Savior, as well as all her family that went before her.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. The Celebration of Life will follow on Friday, May 3 at 2:00pm at Leak Memory, led by Ronnie Martin. She will then be laid to rest in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, with her Sons and Friends as Pallbearers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Keever family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 1, 2019