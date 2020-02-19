|
Ann Reese Randall
Montgomery - Ann Reese Randall, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved music, reading, current events, Auburn sports and her dog, Lola. As a special education teacher, she put her husband through medical school and then went on to be his bookkeeper in his medical practice for over 36 years. Her family remembers her as being adventuresome, generous and a strong Christian.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ann Reese, and her sister, Lynn Shoffeitt. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Frank C. Randall; son, Bo Randall (Stephanie); daughter, Leanne Franklin (Karl); grandchildren, Luke Franklin, Charlie Franklin, Keely Randall, and Hayden Gambacurta. A private family memorial, followed by a visitation was held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Montgomery or a . The family would like to extend their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020