Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Reese Randall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Reese Randall Obituary
Ann Reese Randall

Montgomery - Ann Reese Randall, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved music, reading, current events, Auburn sports and her dog, Lola. As a special education teacher, she put her husband through medical school and then went on to be his bookkeeper in his medical practice for over 36 years. Her family remembers her as being adventuresome, generous and a strong Christian.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ann Reese, and her sister, Lynn Shoffeitt. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Frank C. Randall; son, Bo Randall (Stephanie); daughter, Leanne Franklin (Karl); grandchildren, Luke Franklin, Charlie Franklin, Keely Randall, and Hayden Gambacurta. A private family memorial, followed by a visitation was held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Montgomery or a . The family would like to extend their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care. Online condolences may be made at www.Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -