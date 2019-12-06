|
|
Ann Spears
Elmore - Ann E. Pettis Spears (90) passed away peacefully at her home on December 5th, 2019 surrounded by her family. A graduate of Sidney Lanier High School (Class of 1947), she was preceded in death by her father, Jessie George Pettis and her mother, Sadie Mae Gunter Pettis; sisters, Ruth Pettis Aust, Vivian Pettis McGough, Patricia Pettis Fly, and brother, Charles Pettis. She is survived by her loving husband, James W. Spears. The couple was 19 days from celebrating their 72nd anniversary. Mrs. Spears is also survived by sons, Larry (Sue) Spears, George W. (Jan) Spears; grandchildren, Caron (Steve) Tindoll, Lauren (Hal) Hodge and Eric (Brandy) Spears; great-grandchildren, Nathan Hodge, Alex Hodge, Audrey Tindoll, Andrew Tindoll and Isabella Spears. Pallbearers will be Eric Spears, Nathan Hodge, Steve Tindoll, Hal Hodge, Wayne Sutherland, John Register with honorary pallbearer Andrew Tindoll. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery. A visitation is set for Monday, December 9 at 10:00 am in Leak Memory Chapel with a graveside to follow in Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019