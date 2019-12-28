|
Anne Grafton
Montgomery - Anne Christine Permaloff Grafton was born October 21, 1944 in a Detroit suburb and died on Christmas Eve, 2019 in Montgomery after succumbing to an aggressive pancreatic cancer. She was survived by her husband Carl and a niece and nephew in Oregon. She received a Ph.B. (With Distinction) from Monteith College, Wayne State University in 1962, an M.A. in Political Science from Wayne State in 1968, and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Minnesota in 1973.
She taught at the University of Houston 1973-1975 and Auburn University at Montgomery 1975-2006. At AUM she held the positions of Alumni Professor and Distinguished Research Professor. She was Director of AUM's Air University Graduate Program 1983-1987, and she held many other departmental, School of Sciences, and university committees. She was appointed by the governor as the first Consumer Member on the Alabama State Board of Nursing 1977-2001 and she was a member of the board of directors of the Family Sunshine Center. For many years she was also an active member of the League of Women Voters in Montgomery and at the state level, holding many leadership positions.
She co-authored Big Mules and Branchheads: James E. Folsom and Political Power in Alabama (University of Georgia Press, 1985) and Political Power in Alabama: The More Things Change . . . (University of Georgia Press, 1996). The latter was named Outstanding Academic Book for 1996 by Choice. She also co-edited an anthology entitled The Behavioral Study of Political Ideology and Public Policy Formulation (University Press of America, 2005). In addition, she wrote or co-wrote more than 50 book chapters and journal articles covering Alabama politics, computer applications in political science, public budgeting, and ideology and policy formulation. She also wrote or co-wrote numerous professional convention papers, research reports, and newspaper opinion piece. She will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held in Heritage Hall at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on December 30, 2019 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (Sarah Cannon Cancer Fund).
