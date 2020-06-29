Anne Jacquelyn RushtonMontgomery - Anne Jacquelyn "Jackie" Mock Rushton, a lifelong resident of Montgomery passed away on June 27, 2020, two days after her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years and 11 months, Melvin N. Rushton. She is also survived by her daughter, Linda Rushton Pugh (Corky and grand dog Tobe); her son, Lee Alan Rushton of Palmdale, CA (his special friend and caregiver, Joseph Christian); her cherished granddaughter, Michele Rushton Brown (Rick); great grandchildren, Bailey Brown and Evans Brown; older sister, Betty Mock Whitehurst of NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, T. R. Mock and Anna Louise Hicks Mock; her brothers, Bob Mock and Tris Mock. Jackie spent her career with the State of Alabama. Her first State job was with the Alabama Military Department. After taking time off to raise her children, she went back to work in the 1960s with the State of Alabama in the Montgomery County Department of Pensions and Security as the Assistant to the Director, Ada Kate Morgan. She retired with 25 years of service. The family is so appreciative of the loving care Jackie and Melvin have received from the wonderful caregivers, CNAs, nurses, therapists, Anne Adams (who works miracles) and the administrative staff at Crowne Healthcare in Montgomery. We are also very thankful for the dedicated staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living and especially to her special friend and former caregiver, Ola Crosby. Our sincere gratitude goes to Carol Lovejoy and Roselin Wright for their wonderful care of Jackie and Melvin over the last three years. Because of the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be a private graveside service with immediate family. The service will be conducted by Dr. Rick Marshall, former pastor at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, who will be presenting the prepared statements of Dr. Larry Armstrong, formerly Senior Adult Pastor at Eastern Hills Baptist Church who is unable to attend. Jackie was a Charter Member of Eastern Hills, and a faithful member of The Faith Bible Sunday School Class. Family and friends may attend the service via Leak Memory Chapel's Facebook page with live streaming service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm.