|
|
Anne M. Meadows
Prattville - MEADOWS, Anne M., 81, resident of Prattville, AL, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father James Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church in O'Connor Hall from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Meadows was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Jeanette Meadows; son, Stephen James Meadows; grandson, Daniel Foutch-Galaska; brother, Michael Peacock. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Galaska (Patrick), Betty Flaherty (Joseph), Allison Meadows, Patricia Meadows; son, Michael Meadows (Koreen); 15 grandchildren, Mary Spahn (Pete), Daniel Galaska, Rachel Foutch, Aaron Foutch, Noah Galaska, Joanna Galaska, Susanna Galaska, Samuel Meadows, Shelby Anne Meadows, Shelby Wyatt, Bailey Meadows, Jamie Tillis (Andrew), Charles Meadows, Jessica Toole, Michael Meadows; 10 great-grandchildren; her lifelong friend, Jan Baker; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019