Anne Marie Cobb
Anne Marie Cobb

Montgomery - Anne Marie Cobb passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 61.

Anne graduated from Sprayberry High School, Spring, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hugha Cobb. Anne is survived by her mother, Catherine Johnston Cobb; sisters, Cheryl C.(George)Speake and Catherine Dale; brother, Howard F. (Dana) Cobb; nephews, Charles Jennings (Kelli) Wright and Austin Daniel Cobb; nieces, Dr. Maurine Speake (Jacob) Batson and Catherine Jordan Speake (Devin) Jenkins, esq; great-nieces, Margot Corinne Batson and Claudia Speake Jenkins; great-nephew, William Weldon Batson. A private graveside service will be held September 19, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery at 11:00am led by Father Mariadoss. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.leak-mc.com






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
