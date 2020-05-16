|
Anne Porter Nettles
1924-2020
Anne Porter Nettles, 95, passed away Friday, May 15 at her home in Florida. Anne was born in Birmingham, Alabama and grew up at the Ann Jordan Plantation. She was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and received many honors, including Who's Who and Phi Beta Kappa. Later she earned a M.S. degree from Troy University. Anne taught at the Montgomery Academy and later held several positions in counseling with the State of Alabama before retirement. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, a leader in the Junior League and leader in Bible Study Fellowship. In 2004 she moved to Mary Esther, Florida to live with her youngest daughter, Lee and family.
She was predeceased by her husband James Riley Nettles, her sister Allison Fell and her brother Captain Rufus Porter. Left to cherish her memory are her three children Nancy Zars of San Antonio, Jay Nettles (Jeanne Dailey) of Destin, and Lee Barkley (Randy) of Mary Esther, Florida; Texas grandchildren - Allison Drozd (Larry), Patricia Zars (Lane), Paul Zars (Meg) and Matthew Barkley of Mary Esther; and great grandchildren Emily, Law, Harrison and Bradley (Drozd) and Emeleigh Barkley.
Throughout her life she never lost her sweet smile and caring attitude. The family will have a private burial service at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.
The family wants to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their compassionate care during this final time. In leau of flowers, please contribute to a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 16 to May 17, 2020