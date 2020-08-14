1/1
Anne Smart
Anne Smart

Montgomery - Anne Nipper Smart, born 1920, in Warm Springs, Georgia, Anne Smart passed away August 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Neil R. Smart Sr. at age 94, after 66 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons Neil R. Smart Jr. and David E. Smart of Montgomery, Alabama and three grandchildren David E. Smart Jr. of Sydney, Australia, Leslie Smart Whitley of Birmingham, Alabama, and Hunter B. Smart of Tallassee, Alabama. She leaves four great grandchildren, Eva Smart of Sydney, Australia, Turner Whitley of Birmingham, Alabama Jernigan Smart and Ellie Smart of Tallassee, Alabama. She leaves two loving daughters-in-law; Nan Turner Smart and Anna Trammell Smart of Montgomery, Alabama. Anne Smart, lovingly referred to as "Bamba", is also survived by the spouses of her grandchildren Jennifer McLennan Smart of Sydney, Australia, Chip Whitley of Birmingham, Alabama and Joni Hammock Smart of Tallassee, Alabama. Anne is the daughter of the late James David Nipper and Minnie Redwine Nipper of Columbus, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL, 36109, Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Dr. Jay Wolf officiating, with a visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 PM also at Leak Memory Chapel. Honorary Pall-bearers will be her nephew's Neil Austin Smart, Robert Smart, Leonard Smart, Jay Smart, Dennis Smart and Bill Clark. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to First Baptist Foundation, 305 South Perry St. Montgomery, Alabama, 36104






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
