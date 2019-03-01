|
Annette Kelly Ray
Prattville - Annette Kelly Ray, 81, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Ray taught school for 34 years in Autauga and Elmore Counties. She also worked for Prattville Chamber of Commerce for 19 years after retiring from teaching. Mrs. Ray is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Tommy "T.T." Ray; two daughters, Melissa (Lewis) Mills and Emily (David) Mills; four grandchildren, Sarah Mills Stewart, Kathleen Mills Norwood, Tucker Mills and Caroline Mills; two sisters, Nina Kelly Dekich and Ruth Kelly Sarris; one brother, Alex Kelly; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019