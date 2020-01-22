|
Annette Lorraine Porter
September 7, 1948 - January 19, 2020
Annette Porter was a woman of God who taught others how to love God. She was the light of Jesus to everyone she met. Born in Los Angeles, California, she moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi as a young woman and then to Montgomery, Alabama in the mid-1990s where she was eventually employed by First United Methodist Church, the church she joined and called home. During her younger days, Annette served in the U. S. Military Branch of the Army. Later in her life, she took classes to become certified as a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ by the Full Gospel Ministerial Association. After moving to Montgomery, she began a vibrant ministry of caring for children. She taught children how to live a life of love for Jesus and for others and educated them on school basics while she cared for them. Annette served as a faithful volunteer in Children's Ministries at First United Methodist Church. She taught Children's Church, Children's Chapel, and served as the Pocket Lady who gave treats from her pockets to children as they recited memory verses from the Bible. Ms. Annette, as she was endearingly known by children and parents, was a prayer warrior. She taught everyone she met how important it is to pray every day, throughout the day. What a blessing Annette Lorraine Porter was to her family and friends, and to all of the children, youth, and adults she met during her time on this earth. We take comfort knowing she has gone to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Annette is survived by her sister, Dborah Forrest, her brothers Darryl Dixon, Leonard Talbot, and Chris Talbot, nieces Annette Glover, Conscious Denard, Christina Kassaba and her husband, Lamine Kassaba, a host of great nieces and nephews and the Argo family, whom she adopted as her own. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 24, at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020