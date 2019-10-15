|
Annice J. Mosely
Montgomery - MOSELY, Annice J., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church , 1104 Rosa L. Parks Ave., with Pastor LaVaughn Wiggins officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Mosely will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019