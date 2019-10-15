Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Annice Mosely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annice J. Mosely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annice J. Mosely Obituary
Annice J. Mosely

Montgomery - MOSELY, Annice J., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church , 1104 Rosa L. Parks Ave., with Pastor LaVaughn Wiggins officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Mosely will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now