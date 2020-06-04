Annie Clara Gardner
Prattville - Mrs. Annie Clara Gardner, age 92, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 12 PM from Walter Jones Cemetery Autaugaville, AL with Pastor Fred A. Gray officiating.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.