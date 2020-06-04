Annie Clara Gardner
Annie Clara Gardner

Prattville - Mrs. Annie Clara Gardner, age 92, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Graveside Service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 12 PM from Walter Jones Cemetery Autaugaville, AL with Pastor Fred A. Gray officiating.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jones Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
