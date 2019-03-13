Services
Keahey Funeral Home - Andalusia
206 Stanley Avenue
Andalusia, AL 36420
334-222-8440
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Keahey Funeral Home - Andalusia
206 Stanley Avenue
Andalusia, AL 36420
Annie Faye Clark Obituary
Annie Faye Clark

Montgomery - Mrs. Annie Faye Clark passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence. She was 83.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel of Andalusia; with Rev. Wayne Locklar officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service (12:00 P.M.) at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel of Andalusia; with inurnment in the Good Hope Cemetery. Keahey Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her children, Jack D. Clark of Montgomery, Gary Michael "Buddy" (Darlene) Clark of Prattville, Johnnie (Douglas) Whitehead of Citrus Springs, FL., and JoAnna (Paul) Knight of Troy; six grandchildren, Shon Kennedy, Scottie Kennedy, Jamye Candy (Mike) Brooks, Jeffrey (Erikka) Knight, Shelby Tallent, and Samantha (Brent) Chester; four great-grandchildren, Julianna Knight, Easton Knight, Everitt Chester, and Jase Brooks; one brother, Jack Rust of Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Ollie Clark; and four siblings.

Please join us in remembering Mrs. Clark by visiting her memorial page at www.keaheyfuneral home.com. We invite you to share your memories and words of comfort with her loved ones there.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
