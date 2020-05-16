Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Dublin, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Jinright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Jinright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Jinright Obituary
Annie Jinright

Montgomery - Annie Lee Jinright, 91, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Gladys Ann Jinright; parents, Montford and Emma Fannin Wilhoite; brothers, Edward Wilhoite, Horace Wilhoite and Shever Wilhoite. She is survived by her husbnd, Perry (P.C.) Jinright; sons, Charles Jinright (Martha) and Clyde Jinright (Melanie); grandchildren, Charles W. Bo Jinright (Lindsey), Perry C. Jinright III (Claire) and George Daniel Jinright (Melissa); great grandchildren, Charles Leland Perry Jinright and George Ann Jinright, Mary Walker Jinright and Perry Elizabeth Jinright. A graveside service for Mrs. Jinright will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church in Dublin, Al. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 5260 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Al 36116. The family would like to extend their thanks to Veronica Brown, Sandra Donaldson, Margaret Stewart and Millie Law.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -