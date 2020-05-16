|
Annie Jinright
Montgomery - Annie Lee Jinright, 91, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Gladys Ann Jinright; parents, Montford and Emma Fannin Wilhoite; brothers, Edward Wilhoite, Horace Wilhoite and Shever Wilhoite. She is survived by her husbnd, Perry (P.C.) Jinright; sons, Charles Jinright (Martha) and Clyde Jinright (Melanie); grandchildren, Charles W. Bo Jinright (Lindsey), Perry C. Jinright III (Claire) and George Daniel Jinright (Melissa); great grandchildren, Charles Leland Perry Jinright and George Ann Jinright, Mary Walker Jinright and Perry Elizabeth Jinright. A graveside service for Mrs. Jinright will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church in Dublin, Al. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 5260 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Al 36116. The family would like to extend their thanks to Veronica Brown, Sandra Donaldson, Margaret Stewart and Millie Law.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 16 to May 17, 2020