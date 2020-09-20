1/
Annie L. Best
Montgomery - Annie L. Best, 89, met Jesus face to face on the afternoon of September 19, 2020 in her Montgomery home with her family by her side. Annie was born December 29, 1930 in Honoraville, Alabama to Mattie Irene and William T. Petty. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, T.J. Best, along with her son-in-laws, Mike Aitken and Gene Bice. Mrs. Best is survived by her daughters, Martha Best Bice of Montgomery and Brenda Best-Aitken Rambo (Paul) of Montgomery; grandchildren, Robby Bice (Andi), Ronny Bice (Heather), Christie S. Aitken, and Melissa Aitken Knighton; great-grandchildren, Austin Bice, Megan Bice, Brandon Bice, Chandler Bice, Henley Bice, Gavin Bice, Beau Terry, Drake Arden, Michaela Knighton, and Selena Knighton; and family member, Suzanne Bice. Mrs. Best was co-owner of T.J. Best Grocery and Market and the primary childcare provider for generations of her family. A 49-year member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and a devoted believer in Jesus Christ, her legacy will always be, "She loved." A visitation for Mrs. Best will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:-7 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. The funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Best will be held on Wednesday, September 23, at 2:00 PM at Leak-Memory Chapel with Reverends Rick Marshall, Greg Gosselin, and Keith Pate officiating.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
